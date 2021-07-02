IIM Jammu Launches Executive MBA Programme For Working Professionals

IIM Jammu has launched Executive MBA programme

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu launched its two-year Executive MBA programme in the blended mode for working professionals. The programme is useful for those who due to some reasons were unable to complete their Master’s programme and wish to complete their MBAs now without leaving their jobs. Working executives from industry, corporates, government organizations, armed or paramilitary forces, NGOs, and entrepreneurs with a minimum work experience of three years are eligible to apply.

The candidate either should hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by recognised University or educational institution or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India or alternately should have completed professional programs like CA, CS or ICWA.

The candidates with CAT, GMAT or GRE score obtained during the past three years may be exempted from the IIMJAT 2021. The past three years would be counted from the last date of the admission application. Candidates not having a valid test score as above should appear for IMJAT 2021.

The last date for application is July 31, 2021. For more information, candidates can visit the official website iimj.ac.in.

The programme would be blending with on-campus and online learning modules spread over six terms in two years. The first year focuses on the foundation courses, and the second year will have the advanced courses. In each of the programme trimesters, the participants will have one week of campus visits to discuss and experience the classroom learning module, and the rest of the module will be completed in online mode.

During the launch of the Executive MBA programme, Professor BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu invited the aspirants to be a part of the programme. He said, "Rapidly emerging Indian economy is making its way to become Atma Nirbhar in the near future by embracing the updated versions of technology”.

One of the key characteristics of the programme is its exposure to global or rural environments through its one-week immersion programme. This one-week programme will take place after the successful completion of the first year of EMBA.

The global immersion will expose the participants to the learning methods followed by the international partners of IIM Jammu, whereas the rural immersion will be immersing the participants with the knowledge and working cultures of rural India.

In addition, the programme has added features in the form of the dissertation under the mentorship of IIM Jammu faculty, which will be spread over the last two terms.