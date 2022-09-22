IIM Jammu To Launch New Programmes For Armed Forces

Image credit: Careers360 A fruitful discussion at IIM Jammu Canal Road Campus with regards to launching various programmes for defence personnel was conducted.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has joined hands with the Indian Armed Forces today to offer various programmes for defence personnel. A delegation led by Major General Sharad Kapur Yudh Seva Medal (YSM), Seva Medal (SM), The Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), Dept of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, Government of India along with Colonel GP Singh, Director, North Zone, Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), Dept of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, Government of India called on Professor BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu for a fruitful discussion at IIM Jammu Canal Road Campus with regards to launching various programmes for defence personnel.

The delegation at IIM Jammu consisted of Professor Jabir Ali, Dean Academics, Dr Pankaj K Agarwal, Chairperson Executive Education, Dr Nitin Upadhyay, Chairperson MBA, Dr Mahesh Gadekar, Chairperson Executive MBA, and Cmdr Kesavan Baskkaran (R), Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor BS Sahay reiterated IIM Jammu’s firm commitment to play a significant role in the professional educational needs of the men in uniform. Adding further, he stated that combined with the disciplined life in the armed forces, the new planned programmes at IIM Jammu are sure to shape them into top-notch corporate managers.

On the occasion, Major General Sharad Kapur said that many key areas of collaboration were part of the meaningful discussion, and he hoped that very soon the programmes will be rolled out.

From the very beginning, IIM Jammu has set high standards for outstanding value-based quality education, high-quality research, executive education, consultancy, and strong corporate as well as international linkages. IIM Jammu encourages contemporary research concentrating on regional, national, and global issues.