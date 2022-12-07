Image credit: Official Press Release IIM Jammu development programme

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu in association with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organised a three-day management development residential programme for the Chartered Accountants of India from December 7 to December 9. The main objective of this residential management development programme is to help them acquire the requisite knowledge of other functional areas to ensure their effectiveness in their managerial roles. A total of 35 members of ICAI working across various domains and in practice from all over India are participating in the three-day residential programme.

Professor B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu said, “The programme intends to hone the management, leadership, interpersonal, and communication skills of Chartered Accountants. The modules within the programme are structured to offer a good understanding of the newest, and most relevant techniques and approaches in management that help in the development of managerial and leadership skills of these young professionals.”.

The three-day management development residential programme sessions will feature interesting sessions by Professor Jabir Ali, Dean Academics and other faculty of IIM Jammu. The programme commenced with the welcome address and introduction of the participants by Dr Baljeet Singh, Assistant Professor, IIM Jammu and the introduction of the participants by CA Paramjeet Singh Bakshi, Finance and Accounts Officer, IIM Jammu. This was followed by a brief introduction of IIM Jammu by Dr Muqbil Burhan, Chairperson, Srinagar Off-Campus.

The programme will use extensive interactive experiential learning methods to meet its objectives. It highlights classic approaches to leadership, self-management and leadership, developing organizational excellence, design thinking for sustainable growth, creating high-performance teams, crisis management, digital transformation using AI and emerging technologies, understanding business environment and competitive strategies, developing excellence through interpersonal communication and training, embracing transformational changes that technology and digitization will bring.

The various tools used to enhance learning shall include role-plays, case studies, individual and group exercises, theme-based discussions, and experience sharing. The programme will also include practitioner sessions. A certificate of participation was issued to the participants at the end of the programme.