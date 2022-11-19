IIM Jammu Hosts 5th Edition Of Flagship Event ‘HR Conclave’

IIM Jammu HR Conclave

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu conducted the 5th edition of the 'HR Conclave', a platform for industry leaders, academicians, and students to interact, network, and discuss pressing industry issues. The theme for HR Conclave 5.0 is "Mapping the Uncharted." The conference featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, and breakout sessions. Day one of the events witnessed panels discussing pertinent topics.

The event commenced with Dr Baljeet Singh, Co-Chairperson Placements, IIM Jammu, addressing the gathering, highlighting the significance of people in an organization. Professor Jabir Ali, Dean Academics, and Chairperson, Placements, IIM Jammu, expressed his gratitude to the corporate for its substantial assistance throughout IIM Jammu's formative years.

Also Read || IIM Jammu, Academic Delegation From Australia Discuss Collaborative Engagements In Academics

Professor B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, addressed the students on occasion, emphasizing that "life without challenges is meaningless," and urged everyone to participate in their way to construct a strong progressive nation. He also mentioned the rapid strides made by the institute since its inception on all fronts including the recent 36th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2022. He also mentioned that IIM Jammu has been trying to offer holistic education to its students, in standards at par with the cream of global class institutions by bringing in academic excellence through several unique pedagogical and operational reforms.

The theme for the first panel was "Malaises of the Matriarch - A Working Mother's Conundrum." Dr Minakshi Kumari, Chairperson Alumni Relations, IIM Jammu, moderated the conversation, which was presided over by Ms Pragya Singh, Associate Director, PepsiCo, Ms Neelam Roy, Associate Director - Talent Acquisition, Zycus, Ms Namita Vyas, Director - Talent Acquisition, Nike, Mrs Reetu Raina, VP and Global Head - Talent Management, Amdocs, Ms Kanika S, Senior HR Business Partner and Talent Lead, Zee Media Corporation Limited. The panel talked about the challenges faced by women in the corporate world and how the right talent is gender agnostic, and roles should not be defined by gender. Further, they agreed that patriarchal thoughts persist in modern culture, but they can be eradicated with the support of family members and educating the youth about "equity in the workplace."

Also Read || IIM Jammu, EGADE Business School Signs Agreement For Academic Cooperation, Faculty Joint Research

The second-panel discussion revolved around "Plugging the Brain Drain." Dr Ashish Kumar, Chairperson, Student Affairs, IIM Jammu, moderated the panel consisting of Mr Arvind, Mahajan, Unit Head HR, SMVDNSH, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Dr B K Santosh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, illness2wellness, Mrs Neha Lal, Senior General Manager - HR and Operations, GCS Hospital and Medical College, Ms Sugandha Jain, Vice President - HR, BeatO, Mr Pradeep Singh Rathaur, Senior HR Manager, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited. The panellists talked about the reasons behind the Brain Drain and consecutively about the Reverse Brain Drain. They discussed how increasing opportunity is a key to reducing brain drain. The conversation was then followed by a healthy discussion on the factors that attract the healthcare workforce in India. The discussion was then steered toward the evolution of the Indian pharmaceutical market. The panellists talked about the importance and need of both public and private sectors in the healthcare sector. The panel discussion ended with a positive view towards medical tourism.

Also Read || IIM Jammu, Times Pro Collaborate For Wider Access To Management, Technology Programmes

The topic of discussion for Panel 3 was "1$ vs 77 cents: Gender Pay Gap." The panellists, Mr Achint Jain, Head of Early Careers, Asia and Australasia, Willis Towers Watson, Ms Arfa Merchant, Senior HR Specialist, JP Morgan Chase and Co, Ms Arushi Wadhwa, Lead - Campus Recruitment and Culture and Talent Advisor, Sprinklr, Mr Ashish Mahajan, Global Head Talent Partner, MoEngage, Mr Atul Tiwari, Chief Human Resources Officer, Spice Money, Mr Virender Pratap Singh, Senior HR Manager, NTPC. They highlighted the unconscious biases against women in the workplace. The main colloquy revolved around the prevalent prejudice between men and women in numerous areas and the necessity to take significant measures to reduce the gap.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks and felicitation to all the esteemed guests by the Director, IIM Jammu. The event for day one ended with magnificent cultural performances by the students of IIM Jammu.