Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 24, 2022 7:42 pm IST

IIM Jammu To Host Leadership Summit 3.0 On February 26, 27
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu is going to host the third edition of the ‘Leadership Summit’ from February 26, and 27, 2022. The theme of this year’s event is “Leadership next for Atmanirbhar Bharat”, with focus on self-reliance, self-sustenance, adopted by the Government of India, the institute said. The event will be held virtually.

“Students from leading B-schools from all over the country are invited for the summit to be held on a virtual platform with exclusive access. The distinguished speakers will enlighten the students by sharing insights on topics, relevant to the professional world, through five different panel discussions, namely, “Gig Economy: unlocking the potential of an independent Indian workforce”; “The Great Reset: Navigating through disruptions at the workplace”; “Envision, Empower and Exceed”; “Forging an emerging leader: disrupting the status quo, Elevation”; “Walking the arduous rope,” an official statement said.

“Leadership Summit is an important marquee event at the IIM Jammu with a motto for developing leadership and entrepreneurship. The idea is to bring together visionaries from industry and government who will offer valuable ideas to support the economic growth of the country through industrial transformation by bringing them on a single platform to create a meaningful impact on our future,” it said.

Speakers for this year’s event include Kiran Bedi, Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry; Ranjan Thakur, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, Jammu and Kashmir; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Higher Education and Information, Jammu And Kashmir, other government officials, Defence personnel, and industry experts.

