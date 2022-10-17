IIM Jammu Faculty In Stanford University Scientists' List

  • Home
According to IIM Jammu, Dr Rambalak Yadav has published over 30 research papers in journals of international and national repute

Oct 17, 2022

IIM Jammu Assistant Professor Rambalak Yadav in Stanford University's top scientist list
Image credit: File Photo

An Assistant Professor of Marketing from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu got featured in the list of world’s top 2 per cent researchers published by Stanford University, USA. According to IIM Jammu, Dr Rambalak Yadav has published over 30 research papers in journals of international and national repute. "His research interests lie in green consumption, pro-environmental behavior, and online retailing," IIM Jammu release read. READ MORE | 42 Jadavpur University Teachers Figure In Stanford University's List For Research Publications

Dr Yadav has edited special issues in various journals of international repute and serves on the editorial review board of the Journal of Consumer Behavior (Wiley Publication), it read.

India has 2,273 scientists in the list of top researchers. In the career-long list for engineering, the country has 273 scientists, Information and Communication Technology (ICT)- 198 scientists, Chemistry- 333, Biology- 74, Biomedical research- 50. ALSO READ | 21 Jamia Millia Islamia Researchers In Stanford University’s Global List Of Top 2 Per Cent Scientists

Stanford University's top researchers list includes about 200,000 scientists from all over the world in 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields. The list features scientists from all disciplines, including science, engineering, technology management, etc.

The top 2 per cent scientists' list is based on the academics’ scientific achievements measured by the bibliometric index with Scopus, and Elsevier data. The evaluation criteria include the Scopus H-index (rather than the number of publications), the impact factor, total citations, etc, as per the release.

