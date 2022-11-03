IIM Jammu, EGADE Business School Signs Agreement For Academic Cooperation, Faculty Joint Research

IIM Jammu signs agreement with EGADE Business School for academic cooperation and joint research.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu signed an agreement with the internationally renowned EGADE Business School Tecnológico de Monterrey Mexico for academic cooperation and faculty joint research. The agreement was signed by Professor BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, and Dr Osmar Hazael Zavaleta Vazquez, Interim Dean, EGADE Business School, Tecnológico de Monterrey Mexico.

Sharing the vision, Professor BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu said that he aspires IIM Jammu to be a part of the top 20 B-schools in the country. The recent ranking of 36th in NIRF Rankings 2022 is a step ahead in this direction. The agreement signed between the two institutes is a positive step toward absorbing the best practices in research and teaching from the best B-schools in the world. According to him, these collaborations are a vital part of IIM Jammu’s international endeavours, and these will be helpful in fostering the advancement in teaching, research, and cultural understanding as well as the international reputation of both institutes through faculty exchange, technology transfer, and research programmes.

Also Read || IIM Jammu Faculty In Stanford University Scientists' List

Dr Osmar Hazael Zavaleta Vazquez, Interim Dean, EGADE Business School Tecnológico de Monterrey Mexico said the institute is one of the few B-schools in the world to have achieved the distinction of acquiring the ‘Triple Crown’, three sought-after international accreditations (AACSB, AMBA, EQUIS), and widely known for its excellence in management research and education. Collaboration between both institutes will help us to develop our competence in many key areas ranging from the development of educational and training programmes, long-range planning, and institutional development.

Also Read || IIM Jammu, Times Pro Collaborate For Wider Access To Management, Technology Programmes

The collaboration between the two reputed institutes will give a leading edge to the research output of EGADE Business School Tecnológico de Monterrey Mexico. The agreement will facilitate both institutions about faculty exchange and collaboration, the exchange of doctoral students, joint conferences, and workshops including the exchange of academic information and material. From the very beginning, IIM Jammu has set high standards for outstanding value-based quality education, high-quality research, executive education, consultancy, and strong corporate as well as international linkages. IIM Jammu encourages contemporary research concentrating on regional, national, and global issues.