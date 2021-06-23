IIM Jammu Announces Its Online Summer School For Class 10 To 12 Students

IIM Jammu has announced online summer school

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has launched its online summer school for students of Classes 10, 11 and 12. The program will continue for a week from July 5 to 10. The online session will commence at 4 pm and continue till 6 pm. There will be two sessions of one hour each per day. The application deadline is June 30, 2021. The institute will enrol students on a first-come, first-serve basis. Students will not be required to pay any registration fee to attend the programme.

Applicants can apply online by completing the application form on iimj.ac.in.

The summer school will provide opportunities for students to learn new skills, explore new interests, and find ways for self-development. The programme will allow students to expand their horizons across many disciplines, the institute said.

The teaching pedagogies used by IIM Jammu faculty and other subject experts will create a positive learning environment by engaging the students in the best possible way. Thus, the program will help in the overall development of the student and benefit them in realizing their true potential, IIM Jammu said.

Programme Objectives

IIM Jammu aims to make learning fun and enriching, help the students in acquiring new skills and Interest, help the students on their path of self-development and help the students in exploring new career options.

Who Can Attend?

Applicants studying in Class 10, 11, or 12 are eligible to attend.

Teaching Pedagogy

The pedagogy would include participatory learning by student-faculty interactions, videos, role-plays, experiential learning, storytelling, brainstorming, team activities, and exercises.