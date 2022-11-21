IIM Jammu, AIIMS Collaborate For Joint Programme On Healthcare Executive Management Development

IIM Jammu

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu in partnership with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu and the Research Foundation of Hospital and Healthcare Administration (RFHHA) has organized a joint programme titled, “Healthcare Executive Management Development Programme (HxMDP). The programme was formally inaugurated by Professor B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu and Professor (Dr) Shakti Gupta, Director, AIIMS Jammu. The HxMDP is a week-long residential programme from November 20 to November 27.

The directors of the programme are Professor Jabir Ali, Dean Academics, IIM Jammu, and Col (Dr) Rakesh Verma, RFHHA. The coordinators are Dr Sajit M Mathews and Dr Kapil M Gumte from IIM Jammu, and Dr Khalid Mohammad, and Dr Pranay Mahajan from AIIMS Jammu.

Also Read || IIM Jammu Hosts 5th Edition Of Flagship Event ‘HR Conclave’

Speaking on the occasion, Professor (Dr) Shakti Gupta, Director, AIIMS Jammu said, “Medical administrators are often appointed to leadership roles by virtue of their expertise and eminence in clinical domains but, the need for the development of core competencies related to the administrative skills of their roles is most often overlooked. Formal management training generally is not a part of the career progression, even though knowledge in the domains of human resources, legal and ethical issues, equipment management, financial management, hospital operations, hospital performance, quality, and patient safety, etc is required to the success of healthcare organizations and systems. This programme is sure to address such needs and is sure to upskill and contribute in a way to overall development and progress of healthcare in India.”

Speaking on the occasion, Professor B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu said, “I would like to let you know that Jammu is the only city where all three national institutes of importance namely IIM, IIT, and AIIMS are there. IIM Jammu has already an MoU with IIT Jammu and AIIMS Jammu where we have two courses BTech plus MBA ( Dual Degree) with IIT Jammu and MBA Hospital Administration and Healthcare Management with AIIMS Jammu and IIT Jammu. The programme offers the unique advantage of learning the basics of management and operations from IIM Jammu, technological aspects from IIT Jammu and gaining subsequent practical, hands-on experience in the management of hospitals and health care services at AIIMS Jammu under the guidance and supervision of hospital administrators. The HxMDP is designed with a focus on essential skills and competencies relevant to senior healthcare professionals in administrative roles. This programme tries to fulfil the knowledge gap for those involved in healthcare administration by providing comprehensive learning in management concepts along with upgraded contemporary tools and techniques.”

Also Read || IIM Jammu, Academic Delegation From Australia Discuss Collaborative Engagements In Academics



The domains covered under this programme are human resources, strategic planning in hospitals, hospital services and operations, healthcare communication, healthcare technology, safety, quality and accreditation, healthcare ethics and law, materials and supply chain management, population, health and pandemics, hospital facilities planning and designing, gen next healthcare.

The programme HxMDP is designed as an HR intervention, through which it is envisaged to enhance the skillsets of professionals in leadership roles, and experience sharing by key professionals and faculty. It will also provide learning through problem-based learning, case methods, and experience sharing by the participants and faculty including interactive sessions and group discussions aimed at sharpening analytical skills.

HxMDP addresses the learning needs of medical professionals in leadership roles in the public and private sectors, like facility directors, directors of health services, medical superintendents, directors or principals of teaching or tertiary care hospitals and others.