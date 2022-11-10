IIM Jammu, Academic Delegation From Australia Discuss Collaborative Engagements In Academics

  • Home
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu welcomed an academic delegation from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) University, Melbourne, Australia.

Updated: Nov 10, 2022 11:05 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu welcomed an academic delegation from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) University, Melbourne, Australia where both Institutes discussed academic collaborative engagements. The Institutes discussed collaborations between them including student exchange (Graduate/ Postgraduate/ Doctoral), faculty exchange, joint research, collaboration, joint conference, academic activities, and strategic partnership, among others.

The academic delegation from Australia met and interacted with Professor B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, and the faculty members of the Institute. The meeting included a virtual tour and presentation by IIM Jammu. The session also included a presentation on RMIT University by the academic delegation led by RMIT Team. The academic delegation also visited IIM Jammu permanent Campus site located at Jagti, Jammu for understanding the project intricacies in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu said: “IIM Jammu is looking forward to collaborating with RMIT University Australia. This will be a vital part of IIM Jammu’s international endeavours and helpful in fostering the advancement in teaching, research, and cultural understanding as well as the international reputation of both the institutes through student exchange, faculty exchange, technology transfer, and research programmes. The coming together of both Institutes is sure to open new avenues and meaningful outcomes in the interest of all the stakeholders.”

Indian Institute of Management Jammu
