IIM Indore Welcomes First Batch Of Executive Certificate Programme In Strategy, Leadership

IIM Indore welcome the first batch of ECPSL for working professionals today in virtual mode

The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) held an inaugural function in virtual mode today, April 17, to welcome the first batch of Executive Certificate Programme in Strategy and Leadership for working professionals. The online inaugural ceremony was also attended by the Director of the institute Himanshu Rai; Programme Coordinators Professor DL Sunder and Sushanta Kumar Mishra.

While addressing the new batch, IIM Director Himanshu Rai said: “‘Purpose, passion, compassion and grit are the qualities which make a person a successful leader. You need to think and get a vision about what kind of world you want to live in, and create that world for yourself.”

“Understanding one’s role and goals; and the ability to remain humble and embrace both success and failure with dignity, help a person grow professionally and personally,” said Professor Subin Sudhir while addressing the first batch of Executive Certificate Programme in Strategy and Leadership.

While Professor Sushanta Kumar Mishra explained how the new programme will help in understanding the facets of strategy and leadership via video-based lectures and discussions, Professor DL Sunder stressed the importance of sharing the students' experiences with the peers so that they can learn more outside the classrooms.