IIM Indore Ties Up With Madhya Pradesh To Develop Online Training Modules For Teachers

IIM Indore to develop online training modules for school teachers

Madhya Pradesh has tied up with Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM-I) to develop six video-based modules for teachers to train them in online teaching. These training modules are aimed at enabling 3.07 Lakh teachers of Classes 1 to 12 to manage their time skillfully and handle their stress levels created due to online teaching. These online modules would also help in developing teaching skills among the instructors by using internet-based tools. This initiative has been tied up with Madhya Pradesh’s CM Rise programme.

All the training modules will have 12 videos of seven-minute each which are expected to be shared with teachers via WhatsApp.They will help teachers learn time management, stress management and self management. The videos are accompanied by reading material to be read before and after the videos. Each video is followed by Multiple-Choice-Based Questions (MCQs). Teachers can only proceed to the next module, once they clear the MCQ round.

Teachers who clear all these online training modules will be labeled as IIM-I certified teachers.

Earlier IIM Indore Director Professor Himanshu Rai launched a Virtual Learning Classroom Studio to create a simulated environment to train teachers in online classes.