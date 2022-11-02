IIM Indore Summer Placements 2022: Average/ Median Stipend Rises, Highest At Rs 6 Lakh

Image credit: shutterstock.com A total of 606 students participated in the summer placement programme this year

IIM Indore Summer Placements 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Indore) has witnessed a sharp increase in the stipend offer in the recently concluded summer placement process for its MBA batch 2022- 24. A total of 606 students participated in the summer placement programme from the two-year Post-Graduate Programme (PGP) and the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM).

According to IIM Indore, the average stipend witnessed a 37 per cent increase at Rs 2.74 lakh, the median stipend increased by 35 per cent and the highest stipend rose 50 per cent compared to the past year, to Rs 6 lakh. ALSO READ | IIM Ahmedabad’s First Cluster Of Summer Placement Over For PGP 2024 Batch; Around 60 Firms Participated

Over 140 firms rolled out summer internship offers this year. The placement season witnessed participation from over 55 new recruiters, including Adani Group, Amway, Apollo Tyres, AstraZeneca, Bharat Serums and Vaccines, Big Basket, Citigroup, CK Birla Group, DCM Shriram, Disney Star, Fidelity Investments, GE Healthcare, General Mills, Godrej Properties Limited, Haleon, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Indigo Edge, Info Edge, International Finance Corporation, JM Financial, Jubilant Food works, Kearney, Maersk, Magic Bricks, Matrimony.com, Mondelez International, Morgan Stanley, PhonePe, Piramal Alternatives, Puma, Reckitt, Renew Power, Samsung, Sony Pictures Networks, Tata Administrative Services, Tata Capital, Tata Consumer Products, Udaan, United Breweries, V-Guard and Yes Bank.

As per IIM Indore, 25 per cent of offers received from Consulting roles, Finance cohort- 16 per cent, Sales and Marketing- 23 per cent, IT, Analytics and Product Management- 15 per cent, General management, leadership, operations and HR roles- 21 per cent. "The Consulting sector witnessed the highest number of offers at 25 per cent of the total, closely followed by the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and Technology, Media and Telecommunication (TMT) sectors, with BFSI and TMT each attracting 22 per cent of the students. 10 per cent of the students were offered roles in the consumer goods sector. Conglomerates, Construction and Real Estate, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Logistics and Manufacturing round out the list of prominent sectors where students will be interning," the release read.

Congrtaulating the students for securing excellent summer placements, Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore said, "We are pleased that our endeavour to stay contextually relevant with world-class academic standards has once again translated into a phenomenal placement drive. The trust reinforced by our recruiters reflects the institute's commitment to excellence and the summer placements are a testimony to this. IIM Indore looks forward to strengthening our industry engagement and delivering impact through socially conscious leaders, managers and entrepreneurs."