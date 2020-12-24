  • Home
This initiative was taken by the annual cultural and management fest of IIM Indore named IRIS. The sanitary napkins were distributed among underprivileged women.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 24, 2020 8:27 pm IST

IIM Indore Sets National Record By Distributing Over 18,000 Sanitary Napkins
IIM Indore sets national record by distributing over 18,000 sanitary napkins
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM-I) has created a national record by distributing 18,200 sanitary napkins throughout the country to spread awareness regarding menstrual hygiene. This initiative was taken by the annual cultural and management fest of IIM Indore named IRIS. The sanitary napkins were distributed among underprivileged women. IRIS collaborated with an Indore based NGO Manasa.

Professor Himanshu Rai, Director, IIT-Indore undertook this initiative through his NGO Samagat. He said that menstruation is intrinsically related to human rights- when people cannot access safe bathing facilities and safe effective measures of managing their menstrual hygiene, they’re not able to manage their periods with dignity.

‘I congratulate my students for taking a bold and brave step to break this taboo. Even today, gender equality, poverty, humanitarian crisis and harmful traditions can turn menstruation into a time of deprivation and stigma and affect female health. Sanitary pads are the first step towards menstrual hygiene’, he said.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ lauded the efforts of IIM-Indore as he said, “IIM-I now has a national record to its name. The annual cultural and management fest of IIM Indore, IRIS, launched an initiative. Let’s Talk Periods to create awareness about menstrual hygiene”.

The IIM-Indore team created a national record by preparing a video chain of more than 1,000 participants passing a sanitary pad. Several distributions were also conducted by the institute and supporting NGOs.

