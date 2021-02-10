  • Home
IIM Indore In Top 100 Of Financial Times' Global MBA Rankings

The MBA Institute has made its debut on the prestigious global list for its flagship one-year Full Time Residential Post Graduate Programme for Executives (EPGP).

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 10, 2021 4:49 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has featured on the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA ranking 2021 at 94th spot. The MBA Institute has made its debut on the prestigious global list for its flagship one-year Full Time Residential Post Graduate Programme for Executives (EPGP). It has become the fourth IIM and fifth Indian business school to be included in the top 100 list.

Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore said, “We are delighted to become the fourth IIM in the nation to secure a rank in Top 100 FT ranking. The credit goes to the entire institution”.

He noted that EPGP is an extensive one-year residential programme designed for experienced professionals to enhance their knowledge in managing and leading organisations.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ lauded IIM Indore as he said, “Congratulations IIM Indore for ranking on the FT Global MBA ranking 2021 in its debut year. #IIMIndore has received the highest score (9.23) among the 5 business schools in India in Overall Satisfaction criteria”.

IIM Indore received the highest score (9.23) among the other five Indian Business schools on the list in Overall Satisfaction Criteria.

Apart from IIM Indore, IIM Calcutta (rank 44), IIM Bangalore (rank 35), and IIM Ahmedabad ( rank 48) have also featured on the list.

FT Ranking was done on three parameters--- Career progress, diversity and research. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the Institutes which were further divided into 21 criteria. CSR was a new criterion introduced this year. IIM Indore’s CSR rank is at 81.

Other criteria included aims achieved, alumnae recommended rank, gender ratio, international students, and research rank.

