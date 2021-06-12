IIM Indore To Host 21st, 22nd Convocation Tomorrow In Virtual Mode

  • Home
IIM Indore Convocation: The online ceremony will award degrees to the students who have graduated from the institute in 2020 and 2021.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 12, 2021 9:57 pm IST

IIM Indore will host 21st, 22nd convocation tomorrow in virtual mode
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) will host its online convocation ceremony tomorrow, June 13, due to the restrictions put forward by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The institute will organise the 21st and 22nd convocation ceremonies tomorrow. The online ceremony will award degrees to the students who have graduated from the institute in 2020 and 2021. The virtual convocation will be streamed live from 10 am on the IIM Indore website -- iimidr.ac.in.

The Chairman and Managing Director of Nestle India Suresh Narayanan will deliver the IIM Indore’s 21st and 22nd convocation address virtually. While the 21st convocation of IIM Indore will confer degrees to the students graduating from the institute in 2020, the 22nd convocation will award the degrees to the 2021 graduating batch.

The IIM Indore convocation in its 22nd edition will confer degrees to a total of 698 participants from seven flagship programmes. As many as 741 students from eight flagship programmes will get their degrees as part of the 21st IIM Indore convocation.

Announcing the convocation, IIM Indore in a social media post said: “IIM Indore will be celebrating its 21st and 22nd Annual Convocation on June 13, 2021 in online mode.”

“Mr Suresh Narayanan, CMD, Nestle India will deliver the Convocation Address,” it added.

