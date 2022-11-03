  • Home
IIM Indore Gets Highest Rs 6 lakh Stipend Offer For Summer Internship

According to IIM Indore, the highest stipend rose 50 per cent compared to the past year, to Rs 6 lakh. Over 140 companies rolled out summer internship offers this year.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 3, 2022 7:32 pm IST

Indore:

The students of the Indian Institute of Management, Indore, (IIM-I) have hit a jackpot as the employers have shelled out the highest Rs 6 lakh stipend offer to some for summer internship, an institute official said.

This is for the first time that such a huge stipend has been doled out to the students of 26-year-old IIM-I, he said, adding that the IIM Indore summer placements saw a participation of 606 students from the two-year postgraduate programme (PGP) and the 5-year integrated programme in management (IPM). He said the employers have offered Rs 2.74 lakh median stipends to the students for two months.

This batch of 600 students was the highest in number among the IIMs in the country whose courses are scheduled to end in 2024, the official said, adding that 140 foreign and Indian firms rolled out internship offers at IIM-I. He said that the consulting sector witnessed the highest number of offers at 25 per cent.

