  IIM Indore Extends Last Date To Register For IPM Aptitude Test, Apply By May 31

The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has extended the last date to register for the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT). To apply online for IPMAT, students have to register at iimidr.ac.in by May 31.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 5, 2021 11:29 am IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has extended the last date to register for the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT). Applicants will now be able to register for IPMAT 2021 till May 31. Earlier the last date was today, May 5. To apply for IPMAT, students have to register at iimidr.ac.in and fill an online application form.

IIM Indore will conduct the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) on June 14 in computer-based mode. The IIM Indore’s IPMAT will be conducted between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm. Students, as per IPMAT dates, will be able to access the admit cards from June 1.

IPMAT 2021 Application Direct Link

IPMAT 2021 Eligibility Criteria

  • Age: Candidate should have been born on or after August 1, 2001. However, there exists relaxations for students under reserved categories

  • Qualifying Exam: Candidate should have passed Class 12 examinations in 2019, 2020 or appearing in 2021

  • Minimum Percentage: Candidates under unreserved categories should have scored a minimum 60 per cent marks in Class 10

IIM Indore IPMAT Application Process

Step 1- Visit the official website of IIM Indore - iimidr.ac.in.

Step 2- Click on the registration link and create login credentials

Step 3- Login with the system-generated login credentials and fill the application form of IPMAT 2021

Step 4- Upload the required documents in specified formats

Step 5- Pay the application fee for IPMAT 2021

Step 6- Submit the IPMAT application form and take a printout of it for future reference

