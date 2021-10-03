IIM Indore Celebrates 25th Foundation Day

IIM Indore has completed 25 years of foundation on October 3

Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has completed 25 years of foundation today, on October 3. An event was organised at IIM Indore to mark the day. IIM Indore Director Professor Himanshu Rai inaugurated the event. To mark this day, the institute has launched the IIM Indore podcast ‘I view’ and campus application ‘pocket-I’.

On 25th foundation day, IIM Indore freed 25 caged birds and Indian Postal Services released a special cover on the occasion of the silver jubilee of the institute.

The institute also presented the award of best teacher to Prof Jatin Pandey and Prof Manoj Motiani.

The event was attended by various officials including Mr Alpesh Shah, Managing Partner, Managing Director and Senior Partner, the Boston Consulting Group India was the chief guest for the occasion.

Addressing the event, Prof Rai mentioned, “The ‘special secret ingredient’ that helped the Institute grow over all these years is the faith in each other, trust in togetherness and conviction and commitment to the institute. It is right to say that wherever you go in life is not so important. The important thing is who you are with. IIM Indore is a family and we are all together”.

Prof Rai mentioned various key initiatives taken by the IIM Indore and said, “right from providing food packets to the frontline warriors, to producing video modules for the teachers of the government schools in Madhya Pradesh.”

“It is with this determination of ours to contribute to the city, state and nation building, that we have now taken an initiative to develop the Rau Circle. I am happy to share that the Rau Circle will now be known as the IIM Indore Circle, and I assure you that we will develop the rotary and the landscape into a state-of-the-art area,” he added.