IIM Indore Begins Registration For 5 Year Integrated Programme In Management; Test On July 2

IIM Indore starts application for 5 year IPM aptitude test

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has started the online registration for admission to five-year integrated programme in Management (IPM). Candidates who have qualified Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2022, 2021, or appearing in 2022 will be eligible for applying for the entrance test. The application process for IIM Indore registration for the five-year IPM which started today, April 12, will end on May 21. The entrance test scheduled to be held on July 2 will be held in 34 cities in the country. Candidates can apply online at iimidr.ac.in.

The Programme consists of 15 terms spread over a period of 5 years, with each year having 3 terms of 3 months. IPM is in two parts. The first three years build a foundation, and the last two years focus on management.

The course fee for resident Indians for the first three years of the IPM would be Rs 4 lakh per annum and Rs 6 lakh per annum for International applicants. Course fee for the fourth and fifth years would be as per prevailing postgraduate programme in Management (PGP) fees. The course fee includes lodging, access to lectures, internet facilities and library.

Steps To Fill IIM Indore Application Form 2022

Step 1- Visit the official website of IIM Indore - iimidr.ac.in

Step 2- Click on the registration link to create login credentials

Step 3- Login with created credentials and fill the application form

Step 4- Upload the requisite documents

Step 5- Pay the application fee

Step 6- Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference