IIM Indore Begins Application For IPMAT 2021

The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has started the application process for admission to five-year integrated programme in Management. Candidates can apply online for IPMAT 2021 on the official website - iimidr.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 23, 2021 9:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IPMAT 2021 application begins at iimidr.ac.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has started the application process for admission to five-year integrated programme in Management. The online application window opened today, on March 23 and will remain open until May 5, 2021. Candidates qualifying Class 12 can apply online for IPMAT 2021 on the official website - iimidr.ac.in.

IIM Indore will conduct the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) on June 14 in computer-based mode. The IIM Indore’s IPMAT scheduled to be held on June 14 will be conducted between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm. Students, as per IPMAT dates, will be able to access the admit cards from June 1.

IPMAT 2021 Eligibility Criteria

  • Age: Candidate should have been born on or after August 1, 2001. However, there exists relaxations for students under reserved categories

  • Qualifying Exam: Candidate should have passed Class 12 examinations in 2019, 2020 or appearing in 2021

  • Minimum Percentage: Candidates under unreserved categories should have scored a minimum 60 per cent marks in Class 10

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of overall performance in Aptitude Test (AT) and Personal Assessment (PA). The personal assessment may be a Personal Interview (PI) or a Video Based Assessment (VBA).

There will be three sections in the aptitude test -- Quantitative Ability (Multiple Choice Question-MCQ), Quantitative Ability (Short Answer Question-SA) and Verbal Ability (Multiple Choice Question-MCQ). Each question will carry four marks. There will be a negative marking of one negative mark for each wrong answer except the Quantitative Ability (SA) section.

