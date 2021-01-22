IIM Indore Announces Date For IPMAT Entrance Exam

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will be conducting the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) on June 14 in computer-based mode. The entrance examination will be conducted in a single afternoon shift. All other details related to IPMAT 2021 will be uploaded on the official website iimidr.ac.in. IPMAT is conducted each year for admissions into five-year integrated management programme after passing Class 12.

IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai informed about the IPMAT 2021 dates as he said, “The IPMAT2021 of IIM Indore will be conducted on Monday, June 14, 2021 (afternoon shift); the IIM Indore’s website with other relevant information will be updated shortly. All the best to all aspirants”.

The #IPMAT2021 of @IIM_I will be conducted on Monday, June 14, 2021 (afternoon shift); the IIM Indore’s website with other relevant information will be updated shortly. All the best to all aspirants. pic.twitter.com/Uvv5MPv9bB — Himanshu Rai (@askhimanshurai) January 22, 2021

IPMAT is a two-hour long entrance examination in which the candidates are being asked questions from both the quantitative ability section and verbal ability section. It comprises Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and subjective-type questions.

IPMAT 2020 was conducted on September 7 in the online mode. Due to the COVID-19 curbs IIM Indore had to postpone IPMAT from April 30, 2020.