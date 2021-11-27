IIM Entrance Test, CAT 2021, Tomorrow; 5 Points For Candidates
Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021, the entrance exam for admission to some of the top B-schools in the country, including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will take place tomorrow, Sunday, November 28. The exam will be conducted in three shifts -- 8:30 - 10:30 am, 12:30 - 2:30 pm and 4:30 - 6:30 pm and results will be out in the second week of January, 2022. Around 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for CAT 2021.
The exam is a computer based test (CBT). The CAT 2021 question paper have three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC); Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR); and Quantitative Ability (QA).
Here are a few points CAT 2021 candidates should remember.
To answer each question, candidates will be given 40 minutes. PwD candidates will get 13 minutes and 20 second extra for each session.
Some questions in the CAT 2021 papers will be multiple-choice type (MCQs) and the others will be non-MCQs.
Candidates are not allowed to use physical calculators in the exam. For any calculation, they can use the virtual calculators.
After answering the questions, candidates will have these options -- Save and Next; Clear Response and Mark for Review and Next. Carefully read the instructions before starting to answer the paper.
CAT scores will be normalised “to ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances of candidates across different test sessions”. This will adjust for “location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms.” The scores will be further normalised across different sections and scores obtained by this process will be converted into percentiles. Click here to know more about percentile score.