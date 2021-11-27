IIM Entrance Test, CAT 2021, Tomorrow; 5 Points For Candidates

Around 2.31 lakh candidates have applied for CAT 2021 (representational)

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021, the entrance exam for admission to some of the top B-schools in the country, including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will take place tomorrow, Sunday, November 28. The exam will be conducted in three shifts -- 8:30 - 10:30 am, 12:30 - 2:30 pm and 4:30 - 6:30 pm and results will be out in the second week of January, 2022. Around 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for CAT 2021.

The exam is a computer based test (CBT). The CAT 2021 question paper have three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC); Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR); and Quantitative Ability (QA).

Here are a few points CAT 2021 candidates should remember.