IIM CAT 2021 Result Declared: Direct Link, Websites, How To Download Score Card

Image credit: shutterstock.com CAT result 2021 declared

IIM CAT 2021 Result: The result of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM Ahmedabad) Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) has been declared today, January 3. Candidates can get their result and download score card on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

CAT result 2021 incorporates details such as- overall scores and percentile along with the name of the candidate, roll number, category etc. Once the CAT result 2021 is announced, IIM will begin the admission process on the basis of CAT cut-off.

IIM CAT 2021 Result: Direct Link, Websites

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) result is available at the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The direct link to access scorecard is live at the official website.

CAT Result Scorecard: Direct Link

CAT 2021 Result: How To Download Scorecard

To check the IIM CAT 2021 result online, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website of IIM CAT- iimcat.ac.in Click the link that reads “Score 2021” at the top of the IIM CAT homepage. A new window of result of CAT 2021 will open. Enter the CAT login credentials--User ID and Password-- to download CAT results. Enter your CAT login credentials and click on the “Login” button. Next, click on the link that reads “CAT 2021 result/scorecard” from the candidates' menu bar. The CAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a print out for future reference.

This year a total of 2.30 lakh candidates applied for the management entrance exam and 85 per cent attendance was recorded. Once the CAT result 2021 is announced, IIM will begin the admission process on the basis of CAT cut-off. For details and update on CAT 2021 result, please visit the website- iimcat.ac.in