Image credit: shutterstock.com CAT result 2021 is likely to be announced in January first week

IIM CAT 2021 Result Date: The result of Indian Institute of Management (IIM Ahmedabad) Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) is expected to be released in January. Once released, the candidates will get their result and download score card on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

Last year, the CAT result 2020 was announced on January 2, 34 days after the management entrance conducted on November 29. The past five-year trends also show that the result was declared within 40 to 45 days from the date of conduct of management entrance.

As, CAT 2021 was held on November 28, the result is expected by the January first week, around 40 days from the conduct of exam.

IIM CAT 2021 Result: Check Last Five Years' Result Dates

CAT Result 2020: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) result has been declared on January 2, 2021, the answer key was released on December 8. The Common Admission Test was held on November 29.

CAT Result 2019: CAT result 2019 was announced on January 4. The management entrance conducted on November 24.

CAT Result 2018: The CAT 2018 result was released on January 5, while the management entrance conducted on November 25.

CAT Result 2017: CAT result 2017 was declared on January 8, 2018, the management entrance conducted on November 26.

CAT Result 2016: CAT result was declared on January 9. The management entrance conducted on December 4, 2016.

IIM CAT 2021 Result: Direct Link, Websites

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) result will be available at the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The direct link to access result will be activated, one CAT result announced.

CAT result 2021 incorporates details such as- overall scores and percentile along with the name of the candidate, roll number, category etc. Once the CAT result 2021 is announced, IIM will begin the admission process on the basis of CAT cut-off.

CAT 2021 Result: How To Download Scorecard

To check the IIM CAT 2021 result online, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website of IIM CAT- iimcat.ac.in Click the link that reads “Score 2021” at the top of the IIM CAT homepage. A new window of result of CAT 2021 will open. Enter the CAT login credentials--User ID and Password-- to download CAT results. Enter your CAT login credentials and click on the “Login” button. Next, click on the link that reads “CAT 2021 result/scorecard” from the candidates' menu bar. The CAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a print out for future reference.

The CAT answer key was earlier released on December 8, and candidates raised their objections on answer key till December 11.

This year a total of 2.30 lakh candidates applied for the management entrance exam and 85 per cent attendance was recorded. Once the CAT result 2021 is announced, IIM will begin the admission process on the basis of CAT cut-off. For details and update on CAT 2021 result, please visit the website- iimcat.ac.in.