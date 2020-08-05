Image credit: Shutterstock IIM CAT 2020 Registration Starts, Check Direct Link And How To Apply

The registration for the Common Admission Test, or CAT 2020, has started at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates, who are seeking admission to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) or any other participating institutions can now apply for the entrance exam. This year, CAT exam is being conducted by IIM Indore. Last date to register for CAT 2020 is September 16.

In order to apply for the exam, candidates must meet the required eligibility criteria. According to official information, candidates with a bachelor’s degree with 50% marks or equivalent CGPA are eligible to apply for CAT 2020.

For candidates belonging toSC, ST and PwBD categories, required marks to apply for the exam is 45%, an official statement said.

CAT 2020 application includes registration, filling in the application form, uploading documents, and the registration fee. Candidates seeking admission to IIMs through CAT 2020 will have to click on the “new candidate registration” option.

By filling in the registration form, providing the required information, candidates will receive their login credentials through which the registration form can be accessed at the “registered candidate login” option.

Non-IIM institutes can also obtain CAT 2020 membership by visiting the registration window available at the official website.

Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2000 (Rs 1000 for belonging to SC, ST and PwBD category candidates) to complete the process.

To access the registration form, candidates must use Microsoft Edge Chromium, Mozilla Firefox (version 56 and above) or Google Chrome (version 59 and above) browser to fill in the Application Form.

If the registration link does not open for candidates, they also can try to access the website using incognito mode on their computers.