IIM CAT Exam 2020: Preparation Guide For Self Studying, Tips And Timetable

IIM CAT Exam 2020: Preparation Guide For Self Studying

Those who have already appeared for the Common Admission Test, or CAT, and other MBA entrance exams, and those who are confident about their grasp of the basics, usually choose to study on their own, or “self study”, before appearing for the CAT. Among those appearing for the CAT 2020 exam are candidates who prefer coaching institutes for CAT preparation and the sole aim of such candidates is to get well-versed with basics and know the tricks to crack the exam.

Budding managers who self study for CAT need to make a fool-proof plan as they prepare for IIM CAT 2020 exam.

Choose Best Study Material For CAT 2020

Most candidates start their exam preparation right after submitting the CAT registration form. Prior to starting the CAT 2020 preparation one should know the best study material to prepare for CAT 2020 from.

Choosing the right study material is a challenging task and must begin with a survey of the local market and its stationary stores, as well as online. Check the reviews before buying any book related to CAT.

Apart from books there are thousands of free video lectures available on the internet for CAT preparation. In order to choose the right book, candidates can also check the suggestions which have been given by the toppers.

Include Online Mock-Tests During CAT 2020 Preparation

Candidates who are planning to appear for the CAT exam for the very first time and opt for self study must take mock tests in the early days of preparation.

By taking CAT mock tests, they will get familiar with the examination structure and will get to know their strong and weak points by analysing mock-test results.

It is good to take mock-tests at the initial stage of CAT 2020 preparation so that one can moderate their preparation strategy accordingly. Experts suggest writing at least two online mock tests in a week.

Join Study Groups

Education pages on various social media platforms are a good place for gathering tips and advice and exchange notes. One should join such channels to get updates related to CAT 2020 preparations. On these pages, candidates share their techniques for solving particular questions and recommend ways to tackle every aspect of CAT preparation.

CAT 2020 Preparation Time Table (Section-Wise)

Preparation for VARC section- Performance in the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section can be improved with constant practice. Reading passages with full concentration is the key to ace this section. Try to understand the passage in a short span of time so that one can easily manage their time on the exam day.

The best time to prepare for the VARC section is in the morning, one should allot at least one to two hours everyday to this section.

Preparation for DILR section- Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning is known for its difficulty level. Sometimes students are not able to solve even a single question from this section.

At the time of self study, this section needs a different strategy. Practice is the only key to score well in the DILR section.

Right after VARC section, candidates can practice answering questions from the DILR section, giving at least three hours everyday to it.

Preparation for QA section- Since Quantitative Aptitude is the last section in CAT, this one will have to tackle it after solving questions from VARC and DILR sections. Those who have good command over basic maths can ace this section with ease.

While attempting QA questions one should be quick with mental calculations so that they can save time and attempt more questions.

As the exam nears, candidates should solve questions from the QA section, keep practicing basic maths for two-three hours everyday to excel in this section.