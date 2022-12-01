  • Home
IIM CAT Answer Key 2022 Released, Know How To Raise Objections

The candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 1, 2022 1:00 pm IST

IIM CAT Answer Key 2022 Released, Know How To Raise Objections
Check CAT 2022 answer key at iimcat.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) has released the answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on Thursday, December 1. The candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. Along with IIM CAT answer key 2022, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has also released the candidate's response sheet.

To download CAT 2022 answer key on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. Use user id and password. CAT 2022 answer key will be out on the screen, download and take a print out of it.

IIM Bangalore has also provided options to candidates to raise objections on CAT answer key. The candidates can raise objections on CAT answer key till December 4 (5 PM). "The Candidate Response tab and Objection Form tab for CAT 2022 will be active from 11.00 AM on 1st December 2022 till 5:00 PM on 04th December 2022. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration," as per the CAT website.

CAT Answer Key 2022: Steps To Raise Objections At Iimcat.ac.in

  • Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in
  • Click on IIM CAT 2022 answer key link using login credentials
  • Submit the objections and pay the answer key objection fees through online
  • Once done, download it and and takee a print out for further reference.
Common Admission Test
