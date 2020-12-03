CAT 2020 Answer Key Soon At Iimcat.ac.in; Check Details

The Common Admission Test answer key (CAT answer key) will be released soon. Candidates who took CAT 2020 on November 29 in centre-based online mode will be able to access their CAT response sheets and CAT 2020 answer keys soon at iimcat.ac.in. The administering body of CAT 2020 -- IIM Indore -- has not yet confirmed the CAT result date 2020 or the release of CAT answer key 2020 date. The admission test of CAT is conducted for admission to postgraduate management programmes at the participating institutes across the country.

IIM Indore will release the CAT answer keys of all the sessions of the admission test. CAT was held in three slots -- morning, afternoon and evening. The exam conducting body will also allow the candidates to raise objections against the CAT 2020 answer key. As many as 2.28 lakh students have registered for CAT this year.

IIM CAT Result 2020

IIM Indore will release a CAT merit list for the admission to the postgraduate management programmes. Students will be allotted institutes on the basis of the merit and preferences made by them.

CAT Results 2020 -- How To Download

Step 1: Visit iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the result section, click on CAT 2020 result

Step 3: On the next window, insert IIM CAT login credentials as required

Step 4: Submit and access CAT result 2020

After the announcement of CAT 2020 results, the counselling process will start for the admission. The CAT counselling will be held as a common admission process (CAP) by the CAT 2020 participating institutes.