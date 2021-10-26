Image credit: Shutterstock CAT admit card 2021 tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in (representational)

Admit card of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 will be released tomorrow, October 27, at 5 pm. Candidates who applied for the entrance exam on or before the last date can download the admit cards from iimcat.ac.in. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will conduct CAT 2021 on November 28 at over 400 test centres in 159 cities across India.

Around 2.31 lakh students have registered for the exam this year, according to official information.

On the exam day, candidates must carry the CAT 2021 admit card along with a valid ID proof for identification.

The admit card will have exam centre details and guidelines for the exam day.

How To Download CAT 2021 Admit Card

Go to the official website of CAT 2021– iimcat.ac.in

Click on the link to download the admit card

On the login window enter your application number and password or other required information

Login

CAT 2021 admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card

Take a printout

After downloading the admit card, check all the relevant details including name, date of birth, application number, category, test centre name and address, CAT 2021 exam day and shift timings. Read all the guidelines mentioned on the admit card to be followed on the exam day.

CAT exam format will remain the same as last year, authorities had earlier said.

There will be three sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Ability (QA), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), they said, adding that the number of questions in each section may be reduced.