IIM CAT 2022 Today; Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre

CAT 2022 exam today

CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is set to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on Sunday, November 27. CAT exam 2022 will commence at 8:30 am, the shift timings of CAT 2022 are- 8:30 am- 10:30 am, 12:30 pm- 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. CAT 2022 LIVE Updates

For every shift, the candidates are advised to report at the exam centre an hour before the commencement of the exam. The last entry stops 15 minutes before commencement. The important documents need to carry at the CAT 2022 exam centre are- CAT 2022 admit card, ballpoint pen, hand sanitiser, and a transparent water bottle.

CAT 2022: Important Guidelines To Follow At Exam Centre

Reach On-Time: The students should reach the exam centre an hour before the commencement of the exam. Reaching the exam centre on time will help candidates to complete the entire entry process smoothly and to get accustomed to the exam centre environment smoothly.

Important Documents: The candidates should carry admit cards at the exam centre. Carry valid ID proof- PAN Card, Aadhar card, Voter Id at the exam centre.

Dress Code: The candidates need to enter the exam centre with socks only, and have to remove their shoes. The candidates are not allowed to wear any jewelry, metal hair clips.

List Of Barred Items- The candidates are not allowed to carry any electronic gadgets inside the exam centres. The barred items are- Digital watches or smartwatches, wristwatches, bracelets, cameras, ornaments and metallic items, mobile phones, electronic gadgets, calculators, and own stationery items.

Other Instructions: The candidates should judiciously use the on-screen calculator to make faster calculations and mouse to lock responses.

The aspirants also need to follow the Covid-19 protocols and should check the exam instructions mentioned on the hall ticket.