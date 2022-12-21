IIM CAT 2022 Result Declared; Official Website, Direct Link To Download Scorecard

  • Home
Candidates can check and download their CAT 2022 score card through the official website-- iimcat.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 21, 2022 6:35 pm IST

CAT 2022 result declared at iimcat.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 result has been declared today, December 21. Candidates who appeared in the MBA entrance exam can check and download their CAT 2022 score card from the official website-- iimcat.ac.in using their user ID and password. About 11 students have scored 100 percentiles, 22 students have scored 99.99 percentiles and 22 students have scored 99.98 percentiles in CAT exam. CAT 2022 Result Live Updates

Latest: Know Your admission chances in top MBA colleges based on CAT result: CAT College Predictor

Don't Miss: CAT 2022: Toppers' Tips for GD-PI-WAT. Download EBook

Suggested: CAT 2022: Scores, percentile and list of colleges accepting 70 to 90+ percentile. Download EBook

The IIM CAT 2022 exam was conducted on November 27, and the CAT answer key and candidate's response sheet for the same was released on December 1, 2022. The objections against the tentative answer key was invited between December 1 and December 4, 2022. The panels of subject experts for CAT 2022 reviewed all the objections and announced not to consider two DILR questions-- one from the second shift with the Question ID 48916815375 and the one from third shift with the Question ID 48916815380, for evaluation.

Also Read|| CAT 2022 Result Soon; Know Scoring, Equating Process

"Around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.55 lakhs registered eligible candidates. Out of the 2.22 lakh candidates took the exam, 35 per cent were Females, 65 per cent Males and 4 candidates represent Transgender," IIM Bangalore said in a statement. The Management institutes will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes on the basis of CAT 2022 scores, among other things.

Direct Link: CAT 2022 Result

As per the IIM Bangalore release, 90 Non-IIM Institutes will also use CAT 2022 scores this year for admission into their management programmes. The details of Non-IIM Institutes is available on the designated website for CAT 2022 exam.

