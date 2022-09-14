IIM CAT 2022 Registration To End Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com CAT 2022 registration ends today

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 registration will be closed today, September 14. Interested candidates can apply for CAT 2022 exam on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The candidates belong to general category need to pay an application fee of Rs Rs 2,300, while Rs 1,150 for the reserved category.

CAT 2022 will be held on November 27.



