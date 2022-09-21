IIM CAT 2022 Registration Ends Today; Steps To Fill Application Form

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply for CAT 2022 at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2022 Registration: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) application deadline will be closed today, September 21. Interested candidates can apply for CAT 2022 on the official website- iimcat.ac.in till 5 pm, the application fee for the general category candidates is Rs 2,300, while Rs 1,150 for the reserved category. ALSO READ | Top Colleges in India Accepting CAT Score

To apply for CAT 2022 on the official website, candidates need to upload passport size photographs, scanned copies of signatures and caste certificates. Applicants can select up to six test cities in order of preference in the CAT online application form.

IIM CAT 2022 Registration: Steps To Apply

Click on the CAT 2022 application process link- iimcat.ac.in Log in using user id and password Enter your name, address, academic qualification, other details Pay the application fee and submit the form Download, and take a print out for further reference.

CAT Registration 2022: List Of Documents

Scanned marksheets from Class 10 onwards- marksheets of Class 10, 12, bachelor's degree/ master's degree, diploma, others

Document related to work experience

Scanned passport size photo and signature

Other required documents as mentioned in the application process.

CAT 2022 will be held on November 27. The paper will have questions from quantitative ability, verbal ability and reading comprehension, and data interpretation and logical thinking. CAT is a national level eligibility test and is held for admission to postgraduate business programmes.