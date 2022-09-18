IIM CAT 2022 Registration Ends Soon; Top Colleges in India Accepting CAT Score

Image credit: Shutterstock Check the top colleges in India accepting CAT 2022 score.

CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will close the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 registration window on September 21, 2022. Candidates can apply online for the CAT 2022 examination through the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The CAT application fee for general category candidates is Rs 2,300 while Rs 1,150 for candidates belonging to the reserved category. Candidates seeking to take admission to management institutes in India for pursuing MBA and other management programmes can check the top institutes from the list provided below.

Depending on the CAT cut-off for various IIMs and the choice of the institute by the candidate the respective IIM’swould inform the candidates of the next rounds of selection once they have qualified for the exam which includes a writing ability test (WAT), a personal interview (PI), and a group discussion (GD) round.

IIM Bangalore will conduct a computer-based CAT 2022 exam on Sunday, November 27 in three sessions. The examination is held as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.

CAT 2022: Top 20 MBA Institutes In India Accepting CAT Score