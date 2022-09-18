  • Home
IIM CAT 2022 Registration Ends Soon; Top Colleges in India Accepting CAT Score

IIM Bangalore will close the CAT 2022 registration window on September 21, 2022.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 18, 2022 11:01 pm IST

IIM CAT 2022 Registration Ends Soon; Top Colleges in India Accepting CAT Score
Check the top colleges in India accepting CAT 2022 score.
Image credit: Shutterstock

CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will close the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 registration window on September 21, 2022. Candidates can apply online for the CAT 2022 examination through the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The CAT application fee for general category candidates is Rs 2,300 while Rs 1,150 for candidates belonging to the reserved category. Candidates seeking to take admission to management institutes in India for pursuing MBA and other management programmes can check the top institutes from the list provided below.

Depending on the CAT cut-off for various IIMs and the choice of the institute by the candidate the respective IIM’swould inform the candidates of the next rounds of selection once they have qualified for the exam which includes a writing ability test (WAT), a personal interview (PI), and a group discussion (GD) round.

IIM Bangalore will conduct a computer-based CAT 2022 exam on Sunday, November 27 in three sessions. The examination is held as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.

CAT 2022: Top 20 MBA Institutes In India Accepting CAT Score

  1. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
  2. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Bangalore
  3. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Kolkata
  4. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
  5. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
  6. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow
  7. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore
  8. XLRI - Xavier School of Management
  9. National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
  10. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
  11. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
  12. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
  13. Management Development Institute
  14. Indian Institute of Management Raipur
  15. Indian Institute of Management Ranchi
  16. Indian Institute of Management Rohtak
  17. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
  18. Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli
  19. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
  20. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
Common Admission Test
