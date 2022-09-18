IIM CAT 2022 Registration Ends On September 21; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com The last date to apply for CAT 2022 is September 21

IIM CAT 2022 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) will close the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 application process on September 21. The candidates can apply for CAT 2022 on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. "CAT 2022 registration deadline extended to September 21, 5 PM," the notification mentioned.

Latest: Download free CAT previous years questions and sample papers, Click here Also See: India's Top Private B-Schools by NIRF. Explore Now Don't Miss: CAT 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! Recommended: 100 Quant Facts Every CAT Aspirant Must Know, Check Now

The candidates can select upto six test cities in order of preference in the CAT application form. The IIM Bangalore has recently announced Imphal as the new exam centre. The CAT application fee for general category candidates is Rs 2,300 while Rs 1,150 for candidates belong to the reserved category.

CAT Registration 2022: How To Apply

Click on the CAT 2022 application process link- iimcat.ac.in Log in using user id and password Enter your name, address, academic qualification, other details Pay the application fee and submit the form Download, and take a print out for further reference.

CAT Registration 2022: List Of Documents

Scanned marksheets from Class 10 onwards- marksheets of Class 10, 12, bachelor's degree/ master's degree, diploma, others Document related to work experience, scanned passport size photo and signature, other required documents as mentioned in the application process.

The candidates having a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university with 50 per cent marks or equivalent can apply for CAT 2022. CAT 2022 will be held in three sessions of two hours each on November 27. The questions will be from quantitative ability, verbal ability and reading comprehension, and data interpretation and logical thinking.

The CAT 2022 is being held for admission to postgraduate business programmes.