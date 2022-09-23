  • Home
IIM CAT 2022 Application Correction Window Opens; Steps To Edit Application Form

CAT 2022: The candidates can make changes of details such as photograph, signature and test city preferences. "The CAT application correction window will be live till September 26, 5 PM," the notification read

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 23, 2022 1:23 pm IST

CAT application correction window will be closed on September 26, 5 PM
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) application correction window has been opened, the candidates can apply on the official website at iimcat.ac.in till September 26 up to 5 pm. The candidates can make changes of details such as photograph, signature and test city preferences. "The CAT application correction window will be live till September 26, 5 PM," as per the notification. ALSO READ | Top Colleges in India Accepting CAT Score

CAT 2022 will be held on November 27. The CAT paper will have questions from quantitative ability, verbal ability and reading comprehension, and data interpretation and logical thinking.

CAT 2022: Steps To Edit Application Form

Visit the CAT 2022 application portal- iimcat.ac.in

Click on the application correction window link

Edit the information on the application form, re-upload documents, if needed

Finally, save and submit the CAT 2022 application form

Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The Common Admission Test is held for admission to postgraduate business programmes. The top IIMs to take admissions are- IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow.

