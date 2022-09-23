IIM CAT 2022 Application Correction Window Opens; Steps To Edit Application Form

Image credit: shutterstock.com CAT application correction window will be closed on September 26, 5 PM

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) application correction window has been opened, the candidates can apply on the official website at iimcat.ac.in till September 26 up to 5 pm. The candidates can make changes of details such as photograph, signature and test city preferences. "The CAT application correction window will be live till September 26, 5 PM," as per the notification. ALSO READ | Top Colleges in India Accepting CAT Score

Latest: Download free CAT previous years questions and sample papers, Click here Also See: India's Top Private B-Schools by NIRF. Explore Now Don't Miss: CAT 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! Recommended: 100 Quant Facts Every CAT Aspirant Must Know, Check Now

CAT 2022 will be held on November 27. The CAT paper will have questions from quantitative ability, verbal ability and reading comprehension, and data interpretation and logical thinking.

CAT 2022: Steps To Edit Application Form

Visit the CAT 2022 application portal- iimcat.ac.in

Click on the application correction window link

Edit the information on the application form, re-upload documents, if needed

Finally, save and submit the CAT 2022 application form

Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The Common Admission Test is held for admission to postgraduate business programmes. The top IIMs to take admissions are- IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow.