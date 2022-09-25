IIM CAT 2022 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com CAT 2022 application correction window will be closed on September 26

CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) will close the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) application correction window on Monday, September 26. The application correction window will be opened till 5 pm tomorrow, the candidates can make changes of details such as photograph, signature and test city preferences.

The candidates must note that they are allowed to change all the fields (including images uploaded) except mobile number, email address, permanent address, correspondence address, and nationality. ALSO READ | FAQs On CAT 2022 Exam Pattern

CAT 2022: How To Edit Application Form

Go to the CAT 2022 website- iimcat.ac.in Click on CAT 2022 application correction window link Edit the information on the application form, re-upload documents, if needed Finally, save and submit the CAT 2022 application form Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The CAT 2022 correction window is a one-time facility through which candidates can edit particulars filled in the application form and re-upload some documents.

CAT 2022 will be held on November 27, the qualified candidates can take admissions at the Indian Institutes of Management, other top management colleges in the country.