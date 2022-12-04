IIM CAT 2022 Answer Key Objection Window To Close Today At Iimcat.ac.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Candidates can raise objections on CAT 2022 answer key till 5 PM today

CAT 2022 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will close the answer key objection window of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) today, December 4. The candidates can view the CAT answer keys, individual response sheets and raise objections by 5 PM today. “The Candidate Response tab and Objection Form tab for CAT 2022 will be active from 11 AM on 1st December 2022 till 5 PM on 4th December 2022. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration,” a statement on the CAT official website read.

IIM will verify the objections raised on the CAT answer key 2022, following which the final answer key and result is likely to be out in January. The CAT 2022 answer key and result will be available on the website- iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections At Iimcat.ac.in

Visit the IIM CAT official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on the “Candidate login” tab and enter login credentials

In the newly opened window, click on the “Objection Form” tab

Choose the question number, section, and type of objection

Pay the answer key grievance fee

Submit it, download and take a print out for further reference.

The answer key grievance fee is Rs 1,200 per question, bank service and GST charge will have to be paid extra.

CAT 2022 was held on November 27, the paper was reviewed as moderately difficult by the candidates. Shift-wise- VARC, DILR were found to be difficult in slot one, the candidates reviewed DILR and Quant section as tough and time consuming in the slot two and three.

For update on CAT 2022, candidates can check the official website- iimcat.ac.in.