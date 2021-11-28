IIM CAT 2021 Today; Check Last Minute Tips, Reporting Time

CAT 2021 exam day guidelines, other details (representational)

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 today in three shifts. Candidates will have to enter the examination venue 30 minutes prior to the gate closing time. Candidates will have to report at the CAT exam center on the basis of reporting time and session mentioned on the CAT admit card. IIM Ahmedabad has also conveyed the exam timing on the registered mobile number and email address of the candidates.

CAT 2021 will be conducted in three shifts-- forenoon session will begin from 8:30 am to 10:30 am and entry will be closed at 8:15 am. Afternoon session will start at 12:30 pm and will continue till 2:30 pm, candidates will not be allowed to enter after 12:15 pm. The last session will be an evening session from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm and no entries will be entertained after 4:15 pm.

