IIM CAT 2021 Today; Check Last Minute Tips, Reporting Time

Candidates will have to report at the CAT exam center on the basis of reporting time and session mentioned on the CAT admit card.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 28, 2021 5:58 am IST | Source: Careers360

CAT 2021 exam day guidelines, other details (representational)
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 today in three shifts. Candidates will have to enter the examination venue 30 minutes prior to the gate closing time. Candidates will have to report at the CAT exam center on the basis of reporting time and session mentioned on the CAT admit card. IIM Ahmedabad has also conveyed the exam timing on the registered mobile number and email address of the candidates.

CAT 2021 will be conducted in three shifts-- forenoon session will begin from 8:30 am to 10:30 am and entry will be closed at 8:15 am. Afternoon session will start at 12:30 pm and will continue till 2:30 pm, candidates will not be allowed to enter after 12:15 pm. The last session will be an evening session from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm and no entries will be entertained after 4:15 pm.

CAT 2021: Last Minute Guidelines On CBT, Do’s And Don’ts

  1. Candidates will be required to carry their CAT admit card and ID proof to the exam center. Admit card should be printed on an A4 size paper and will only be valid if the candidate's photograph and signature are legibly printed.

  2. CAT will be conducted on a computer based test (CBT) mode, candidates will be allotted 40 minutes for each section and PwD candidates will be allotted 53 minutes and 20 seconds. After completion of the said timing, the timer would reach zero, the current section would be auto submitted.

  3. Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall.

  4. Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.

  5. Candidates will be provided with a pen and a scribble pad which they will be required to submit after the test is over along with the admit card.

