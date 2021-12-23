Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CAT result 2021 date and time

IIM CAT 2021 Result: The candidates who have appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) are waiting long for the management entrance result. As the CAT answer key has been released, the candidates can expect their results and final answer key in the first week of January. Though there is no official confirmation on result date, the candidates will get their result and download score card on the official website- iimcat.ac.in, once released.

The CAT answer key was earlier released on December 8, and candidates raised their objections on answer key till December 11.

CAT result 2021 incorporates details such as- overall scores and percentile along with the name of the candidate, roll number, category etc. Once the CAT result 2021 is announced, IIM will begin the admission process on the basis of CAT cut-off.

CAT 2021 Result: How To Download Scorecard

To check the IIM CAT 2021 result online, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website of IIM CAT- iimcat.ac.in Click the link that reads “Score 2021” at the top of the IIM CAT homepage. A new window of result of CAT 2021 will open. Enter the CAT login credentials--User ID and Password-- to download CAT results. Enter your CAT login credentials and click on the “Login” button. Next, click on the link that reads “CAT 2021 result/scorecard” from the candidates' menu bar. The CAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a print out for future reference.

This year a total of 2.30 lakh candidates applied for the management entrance exam and 85 per cent attendance was recorded. Once the CAT result 2021 is announced, IIM will begin the admission process on the basis of CAT cut-off. For details and update on CAT 2021 result, please visit the website- iimcat.ac.in.