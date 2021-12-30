  • Home
IIM CAT 2021 Result Expected Soon; Details On Percentile Score Calculation

CAT 2021 Result: Candidates who appeared for CAT 2021 on November 28 in centre-based online mode will be able to access their CAT result soon at iimcat.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 30, 2021 9:50 am IST

CAT 2021 result date expected soon
New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test result (CAT 2021 result) is expected to be released soon. Candidates who appeared for CAT 2021 on November 28 in centre-based online mode will be able to access their CAT result soon at iimcat.ac.in. The administering body of CAT 2021 has not yet confirmed the CAT result date 2021 yet. CAT is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes at the participating institutes across the country.

Around 1.92 lakh candidates took CAT 2021. CAT was conducted at 438 test centres spread across 156 cities in India. CAT 2021 answer key has already been released for all three sessions of the admission test on December 8, and candidates were able to raise objections on the answer key till December 11.

“In order to ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances of candidates across different test sessions, the scores of candidates shall be subjected to a process of Normalisation,” an official statement said while explaining the CAT normalisation process.

It further added: “The Normalisation process shall adjust for location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms. After normalisation across different forms, the scores shall be further normalised across different sections. The Scaled Scores obtained by this process shall be converted into percentiles for purposes of shortlisting.”

CAT Percentile Score

To calculate CAT 2021 percentile score, follow these steps:

Step 1: Calculate the total number of candidates (N) who appeared for CAT

Step 2: Assign a rank (r), based on the scaled scores obtained in the QA section, to all candidates who appeared for CAT. In the case of two or more candidates obtaining identical scaled scores in the QA section, assign identical ranks to all those candidates.

Step 3: Calculate the percentile score (P) of a candidate with rank (r) in the QA section as:

P = [(N − r)/N] x 100

Step 4: Round off the calculated percentile score (P) of a candidate up to two decimal points

IIM CAT Result 2021

The administering body will release the CAT merit list for admission to the postgraduate management programmes. Students will be allotted institutes on the basis of the merit and preferences made by them.

CAT Results 2021 -- How To Download

Step 1: Visit iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the result section, click on CAT 2021 result

Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials as required

Step 4: Submit and access CAT result 2021

After the announcement of CAT 2021 results, the counselling process will start for admission. The CAT counselling will be held as a common admission process (CAP) by the CAT 2021 participating institutes.

