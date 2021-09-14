  • Home
  • Education
  • IIM CAT 2021: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria, How To Apply

IIM CAT 2021: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria, How To Apply

CAT 2021: Common Admission Test, CAT 2021 registration process will end tomorrow, September 15. Students can apply on the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 14, 2021 3:35 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CAT 2021 Application Ends Soon; Registration Process, List Of Documents Required
IIM CAT 2021: Application Process Ends Soon; Check Important Instructions
CAT 2021 In November: How To Score 99 Percentile Marks
CAT 2021: Eligibility Criteria For Students Having ‘Promoted Or Passed’ Certificates
CAT Application Form 2021 Released, Here’s Direct Link To Apply
CAT 2021 Registration Begins Today, Exam In November
IIM CAT 2021: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria, How To Apply
CAT 2021 registration process will end tomorrow

CAT 2021: Common Admission Test, CAT 2021 registration process will end tomorrow, September 15. Students seeking admissions to various management courses in Indian Institutes of Management, IIMs for the upcoming academic year 2021-22 can apply on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. Candidates will be required to register themselves on the CAT 2021 admission portal to proceed for the CAT application form.

Latest: Are you prepared for CAT? Take IMS FREE Online CAT Mock Test. Start Now

Students applying for CAT 2021 must check the eligibility criteria before applying. The applicant must hold a Bachelor’s Degree with 50 per cent marks and the reserved category students including the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories must have scored 45 per cent marks to be eligible to apply for CAT 2021. Final year undergraduate students who are awaiting the results can also apply for the exam.

IIM CAT 2021: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website of CAT- iimcat.ac.in.

  • Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab (if not registered already)

  • Key in the asked credentials and register

  • Already registered candidates can select the ‘Login’ option

  • After registering and logging in successfully CAT 2021 application form will appear on screen

  • Fill in the application form

  • Upload the scanned documents

  • Pay the application fee through the mentioned gateways

  • Submit the application form after cross-checking the details

  • Save and download the application form for further purposes

General category students will be required to pay Rs 2200 as application fee and the reserved category students will be required to pay Rs 1100 as application fee.

IIM Ahmedabad will be conducting the CAT 2021 on November 28 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Click here for more Education News
Common Admission Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Hindi Diwas 2021: All Regional Languages Must Be Promoted, Says Amit Shah
Hindi Diwas 2021: All Regional Languages Must Be Promoted, Says Amit Shah
CPGET 2021 Admit card Released; Direct Link
CPGET 2021 Admit card Released; Direct Link
IGNOU June TEE Exam 2021: Admit Card Released, Here’s Direct Link
IGNOU June TEE Exam 2021: Admit Card Released, Here’s Direct Link
PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh
PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh
Delhi University To Resume Offline Classes From Tomorrow; Details Here
Delhi University To Resume Offline Classes From Tomorrow; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................