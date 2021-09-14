IIM CAT 2021: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria, How To Apply

CAT 2021 registration process will end tomorrow

CAT 2021: Common Admission Test, CAT 2021 registration process will end tomorrow, September 15. Students seeking admissions to various management courses in Indian Institutes of Management, IIMs for the upcoming academic year 2021-22 can apply on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. Candidates will be required to register themselves on the CAT 2021 admission portal to proceed for the CAT application form.

Students applying for CAT 2021 must check the eligibility criteria before applying. The applicant must hold a Bachelor’s Degree with 50 per cent marks and the reserved category students including the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories must have scored 45 per cent marks to be eligible to apply for CAT 2021. Final year undergraduate students who are awaiting the results can also apply for the exam.

IIM CAT 2021: How To Apply

Visit the official website of CAT- iimcat.ac.in.

Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab (if not registered already)

Key in the asked credentials and register

Already registered candidates can select the ‘Login’ option

After registering and logging in successfully CAT 2021 application form will appear on screen

Fill in the application form

Upload the scanned documents

Pay the application fee through the mentioned gateways

Submit the application form after cross-checking the details

Save and download the application form for further purposes

General category students will be required to pay Rs 2200 as application fee and the reserved category students will be required to pay Rs 1100 as application fee.

IIM Ahmedabad will be conducting the CAT 2021 on November 28 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.