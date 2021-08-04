Image credit: iimcat.ac.in CAT 2021 application form released at iimcat.ac.in

CAT exam 2021: Registrations for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 have started. Candidates can now apply directly at iimcat.ac.in. The application window will close on September 15, at 5 pm, and the test will be conducted on November 28, in three shifts. The CAT 2021 registration fee is Rs 2,200 for general category and Rs 1,100 for reserve category candidates.

CAT 2021 Application Form Link

Documents required for CAT registration 2021 are passport size photograph and signature, and category certificated, if applicable.

How To Apply For CAT 2021

Visit iimcat.ac.in, click on ‘Register’ under ‘New Candidate Registration'. Enter your personal details, submit and generate user ID, password. Now login and fill the application form. Upload documents, pay the exam fee and submit the CAT 2021 registration form. Take a printout of the exam form.

“After submitting the application form, candidates will receive a confirmation email. “In the event you do not receive a confirmation email after completion of the application process or have any query or concern, you can connect with the Candidate Help Desk by email (cathelpdesk@iimcat.co.in) or call 1800 210 1088 (Toll Free). Please have your User ID and/or payment transaction number details at hand for reference,” an official statement said.

CAT is held for admission to management programmes at IIMs, and other participating B-Schools across the country.

The minimum eligibility requirement is a bachelor’s degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA. For SC, ST and PWD students, the minimum required marks is 45 per cent. However, candidates appearing for the final year of bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification exam, and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.