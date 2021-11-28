Image credit: Careers360 Check CAT 2021 paper analysis

IIM CAT 2021 Paper Analysis: The slot 2 (afternoon session) of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) was concluded, and the candidates reviewed the difficulty level of the paper as 'moderate', with equal weightage given to every other sections. The DILR section, as per candidates was a bit tricky, while the comprehension section was lengthy.

Nikita Agarwal, a CAT aspirant said there was around 100 questions with variations of MCQ and non-MCQ questions. According to Nikita, "The paper was a balanced one, though section like DILR a bit tricky and comprehension section was lengthy. The quantitative section was the easiest."

Another candidate Hritesh Gupta said that the paper was not difficult, but a bit lengthy. "The comprehension section was quite lengthy, I could not complete my paper due to time constraints. Apart from it, quantitative, DILR sections were the easiest. The rest sections were balanced," he said. Hritesh is expecting a score of around 100 to 110 marks, between (98- 99) percentile.

According to expert, VARC was more inference based, while DILR was easier than last year. "VARC was more inference based with Reading comprehension topics coming from the always recommended reads from Aeon, CATKing e-Books "Philosophy - Truth and Power" , "History- British Colonies and how india reacted" ; " Languages, Linguistic", " Knowledge how you perceive it," Sumit Singh Gandhi(Rahul ), CEO Director CATKing said.

"DILR was easier than CAT 2020, last year we saw DILR increasing with every next slot, no such surprise this year. Quants was focused on Arithmetic , Geometry and Algebra, modern maths felt missing. Overall it had 66 Questions and it was on the lines this was on the lines of Real CAT Mocks and students gave 6 practice mocks of total 66 questions in last 2 months, RC 31, 28 seemed well connected to the students for VARC, DILR," the expert mentioned.

In the first slot, the candidates reviewed the sections like VARC, DILR a bit tricky, and the comprehension section was lengthy. The paper was moreover balanced and a bit difficult. Abhishek Patil, CEO Co-founder Oliveboard, "The overall difficulty level of CAT 2021 First Shift was easier as compared to last year. There was a change in No. of Questions in the 3 sections, VARC had 24 Questions. DILR had 20 Questions and Quant had 22. Time Management was the key in the first shift as DILR section as usual was lengthy. VARC was a little trickier but doable. Quant was on the easier side." The candidates who can score around 100 to 110 marks can expect marks varied between 98-99 percentile.

Anupama Mohanty, a CAT aspirant said that DILR, VARC sections are a bit tricky, but not difficult. "The paper follows the pattern of management entrance, with equal weightage provided to every section. Every section has standard questions, with difficulty level a bit high in DILR, VARC sections. The comprehension section was a bit lengthy, other sections had balanced questions.

The candidates were quite satisfied with Covid-19 guidelines maintained at every centre. Paramita Ghosh, CAT aspirant, said that proper arrangements were there at their centre, with Covid-19 guidelines followed strictly. "The exam hall has not more than 20 students with alternative seating arrangements. The centre provided masks and sanitisers to every candidate, with sanitisation happening twice during the exam."

The CAT 2021 will be concluded at 6:30 PM. Around 2.30 lakh candidates applied to appear in the management entrance, which is being held in three slots.