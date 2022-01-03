IIM CAT 2021: Around 1.92 Lakh Applicants Await Result

  • Home
CAT result 2021 will be declared on the official website -- iimcat.ac.in. Students can access their CAT results 2021 by using the roll numbers mentioned on the admit cards.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 3, 2022 10:25 am IST

CAT 2021 result date soon
New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT) administering body will release the CAT 2021 result shortly. Around 2.30 lakh postgraduate management aspirants had registered for CAT 2021, however, only 1.92 candidates had taken the test. CAT result 2021 will be declared on the official website -- iimcat.ac.in. Students can access their CAT results 2021 by using the roll numbers mentioned on the admit cards.

CAT 2021 was held on November 28, 2021. There is no official update as to when CAT 2021 result will be declared. However, as per previous years’ CAT result date pattern, the admission test results can be expected shortly.

CAT was conducted at 438 test centres spread across 156 cities in India. CAT 2021 answer key has already been released for all three sessions of the admission test on December 8, and candidates were able to raise objections on the answer key till December 11. The final result and answer key will be released after considering the anomalies in the provisional CAT 2021 answer key.

As CAT is held in different sessions and had different levels of difficulty across sessions, to ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances of candidates across different test sessions, the scores of candidates are subject to a process of normalisation.

Factors including the difficulty level of CAT 2021 exam, the number of candidates appearing in the admission test and the number of seats available will play a role in determining the CAT 2021 cut-off.

