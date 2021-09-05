  • Home
Registration for the Common Admission Test for the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM CAT 2021) is open at the official website, iimcat.ac.in, until September 15.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 5, 2021 5:00 pm IST

IIM CAT 2021: Application Process Ends Soon; Check Important Instructions
IIM CAT 2021 application process to end on September 15
New Delhi:

Registration for the Common Admission Test for the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM CAT 2021) is open at the official website, iimcat.ac.in, until September 15. CAT 2021 is open to graduates of any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad commenced the CAT 2021 application process on August 4.

Latest: Are you prepared for CAT? Take IMS FREE Online CAT Mock Test. Start Now

Students will be required to register themselves with their email addresses, date of birth, and mobile number to access the CAT 2021 application form. CAT 2021 will be held on November 28 and the admit cards will be made available on the official website from 5 pm on October 28.

IIM CAT 2021: Required documents and instructions

  • Scanned image of passport size photo

  • The photo should be within the dimensions of 30mm X 45mm.

  • Scanned image of Students' signature

  • Signature should be in the dimensions of 80mm X 35mm

  • The documents file format should be a .jpg or .jpeg

  • Size of the documents should not be more than 80KB each

  • Students will be required to upload all the documents related to their academic qualifications

  • Other certificates like Caste certificate, sports certificate will also be required in case mentioned

CAT 2021: How to fill the application form

  • Go to the official website of IIM CAT 2021- iimcat.ac.in.

  • On the homepage, click on 'Register' (if not already registered) otherwise click on 'Login'

  • Login or Register using asked credentials

  • CAT 2021 application form will be displayed on the screen

  • Fill in the form with all asked credentials

  • Now, upload all the scanned documents as asked

  • Pay the application fees using the prescribed gateways

  • Submit the form after cross checking all the details carefully

  • Save or take a print out of the application form for further use

Students will have to submit the application fee for CAT 2021 exam which is Rs 2200 for the general category and Rs 1100 for reserved category.

