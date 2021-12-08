IIM CAT 2021 Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has released the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) answer key today, December 8.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 8, 2021 10:28 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CAT 2021 Answer Key Releasing Today At Iimcat.ac.in, Here’s How To Download
CAT 2021 Answer Key: Release Date And Time
1.92 Lakh Appear For CAT 2021
CAT 2021 Didn’t Go Well? You Can Sit For 8 Other MBA Entrance Exams
CAT 2021 Live Updates: Slot 3 Exam Concludes; Paper Analysis, Percentile Calculator
CAT 2021 Slot 3 Analysis: 'Paper Was Moderate', Check Candidates, Experts' Reactions
IIM CAT 2021 Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here
IIM CA2021 answer key out
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has released the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) answer key today, December 8. Candidates who appeared for IIM CAT can check and download the answer key at iimcat.ac.in. Along with the IIM CAT answer key 2021, IIM Ahmedabad has also released the candidate's response. Candidates can check their recorded responses and answer key till 5 pm today. To Download CAT 2021 Official Answer key, Click Here.

Recommended: Free Download CAT 2021 Official Answer key. Click Here.
CAT 2021 Percentile Predictor: Check your Admissions Chance in Top MBA Colleges, Here.

IIM CAT 2021 Answer Key: Direct Link

A notice on the IIM CAT website mentions, "The Candidate Response tab and Objection Management tab for CAT 2021 will be active from 10.00 AM on December 8 till 5:00 PM on December 11. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration."

CAT 2021 Answer Key: How To Download

  • Go to the official website-- iimcat.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the candidates login tab
  • On the login window, key in CAT user ID and password
  • CAT 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and download the answer key
  • Save it for further reference

Candidates can tally their responses from the CAT 2021 answer key and derive a probable CAAT 2021 score.

IIM Ahmedabad is expected to release the CAT 2021 result by the first week of January. This year a total of 2.30 lakh candidates applied for the management entrance exam and 85 per cent attendance was recorded.

Click here for more Education News
IIM CAT
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 12th Business Studies, 10th Computer Application Exams Live: Term 1 Sample Papers, Exam Day Guidelines
Live | CBSE 12th Business Studies, 10th Computer Application Exams Live: Term 1 Sample Papers, Exam Day Guidelines
CAT 2021 Answer Key Releasing Today At Iimcat.ac.in, Here’s How To Download
CAT 2021 Answer Key Releasing Today At Iimcat.ac.in, Here’s How To Download
CBSE Class 12 Math, English Papers 2021 Tough, Lok Sabha MP Demands Liberal Evaluation
CBSE Class 12 Math, English Papers 2021 Tough, Lok Sabha MP Demands Liberal Evaluation
CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Paper Today: Last-Minute Instructions
CBSE Class 10 Computer Application Paper Today: Last-Minute Instructions
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper Today: COVID-19, Exam Day Instructions
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Paper Today: COVID-19, Exam Day Instructions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................