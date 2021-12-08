IIM CA2021 answer key out

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has released the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) answer key today, December 8. Candidates who appeared for IIM CAT can check and download the answer key at iimcat.ac.in. Along with the IIM CAT answer key 2021, IIM Ahmedabad has also released the candidate's response. Candidates can check their recorded responses and answer key till 5 pm today. To Download CAT 2021 Official Answer key, Click Here.

IIM CAT 2021 Answer Key: Direct Link

A notice on the IIM CAT website mentions, "The Candidate Response tab and Objection Management tab for CAT 2021 will be active from 10.00 AM on December 8 till 5:00 PM on December 11. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration."

CAT 2021 Answer Key: How To Download



Go to the official website-- iimcat.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the candidates login tab

On the login window, key in CAT user ID and password

CAT 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the answer key

Save it for further reference

Candidates can tally their responses from the CAT 2021 answer key and derive a probable CAAT 2021 score.

IIM Ahmedabad is expected to release the CAT 2021 result by the first week of January. This year a total of 2.30 lakh candidates applied for the management entrance exam and 85 per cent attendance was recorded.