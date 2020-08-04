Image credit: Shutterstock CAT 2020 Registration Date: Apply At Iimcat.ac.in From August 5

The registration window for Common Admission Test, or CAT 2020, will begin at 10 am tomorrow, August 5, on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates will be able to register for the examination till 5 pm on September 16.

Candidates who meet the required eligibility criteria can visit the registration page of the CAT 2020 website during the registration window and complete the application process.

This year, the entrance examination for admission to Indian Institutes of Management and other participating institutions is being conducted by IIM Indore.

CAT 2020 Registration: How To Apply

Once the registration window is available, candidates can visit iimcat.ac.in and click on “new candidates registration” to generate the login credentials.

After generating the login credentials, candidates can fill-up the CAT 2020 application form by keying in the required information and uploading the required documents.

A step-by-step guide to fill-up the application form will be made available once the registration window starts.

To complete the application process, a fee of Rs 2000 (Rs 1000 for belonging to SC, ST and PwBD category candidates) is to be paid.

CAT 2020 will be conducted in 156 test cities across India. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities as per their preference.

Eligibility requirements for CAT 2020 include a bachelor’s degree with 50% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized university or institution.

For SC, ST and PwBD candidates, required marks to apply for the exam is 45%.

CAT 2020 result will be announced tentatively from the Second week of January 2021. The admission process for shortlisted candidates may be different for each IIM.

“The (admission) process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI)...IIMs may additionally use other factors such as the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, gender and academic diversity and other similar inputs in shortlisting and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process,” an official statement said.