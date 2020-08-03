Image credit: Shutterstock CAT 2020 Registration Date: Apply At Iimcat.ac.in From August 5

Indian Institute of Management Indore, the conducting body of Common Admission Test, or CAT 2020, has announced that registration for the management entrance examination will start on August 5. Candidates who meet the required eligibility criteria will be able to fill up the CAT 2020 application form up to September 16.

CAT 2020 will be conducted keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. “The information provided on the CAT 2020 website is contingent upon the decisions and directions issued from time to time by the Central, & State governments, and CAT Group. Candidates are advised to regularly check the CAT website for further information,” an official statement said.

CAT 2020 Website

CAT is an entrance exam conducted as a computer-based test, or CBT, for admission to Indian Institutes of Management and other participating institutions.

Candidates will be able to apply for the examination, during the registration period, by visiting the official website-- iimcat.ac.in.

To apply for CAT 2020, candidates are required to hold a bachelor’s degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized institute or university.

For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) category candidates, required mark as per the CAT 2020 eligibility criteria is 45%.

“Candidates appearing for the final year of bachelor’s degree...and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply...such candidates, if selected, will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if they submit a certificate...stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification on the date of issue of the certificate,” an official statement said.

CAT 2020 Application Fee

The registration fee for CAT 2020 is Rs 2000 for unreserved category candidates and Rs 1000 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories.

This year the entrance exam will be held in 156 test cities across India and candidates will be given the select six test cities of their preference.

CAT 2020 Result, Admission Process

According to official information, CAT 2020 result will be announced tentatively from the second week of January, 2021 at iimcat.ac.in. List of shortlisted candidates will be published on the official websites of the respective IIMs.

Admission process for shortlisted candidates will be different for every institute, an official statement said,

“The process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI)...IIMs may additionally use other factors such as the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, gender and academic diversity and other similar inputs in shortlisting and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process,” the statement added.